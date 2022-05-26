ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What are we looking at for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's the forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Hot, windy, and dry Memorial Day weekend in North Texas. No rain for outdoor...

A Travel Blogger's Picks For the Best Beaches Closest To Dallas

There’s no need to travel to the East or West Coast for a memorable summer vacation to the beach. Texas is home to several beach towns that have sandy shores and salt water, but also history, wildlife, beach-side activities, gorgeous hotels, personality and hidden gems. When the summer finally starts, Texans are ready to have a good time and Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures knows the best spots. Here are her picks for the five best beach towns in Texas.
10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
#Memorial Day Weekend#North Texas
Wal-Mart To Launch An In Home Delivery Service In North Texas

You can have just about anything delivered to your front door nowadays. Some North Texas Wal-Marts are taking their delivery service to the next level. Recently, Wal-Mart announced that they were going to launch their new In-Home Shopping service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While Wal-Mart has been delivering items to customers’ homes for years, this delivery service is a little unconventional. With this In-Home Shopping, employees wouldn’t be dropping off items at the customer’s front door. They would be entering the customers’ homes and placing the items inside.
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
Abbott says he likes the way TSTC gets funded by the state

MCALLEN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott appears to want the funding universities receive from the state of Texas to be based on whether their students find jobs. In remarks made recently in the Rio Grande Valley, Abbott praised the work of Texas State Technical College, whose share of state appropriations is based 100 percent on students finding work and the wages or salaries they earn.
Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?

HOUSTON — Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?. The National Rifle Association has been around for a while. It was founded in 1871 by two Civil War veterans with the original purpose of promoting marksmanship. It is so old it was formed at a time when...
Anger, confusion grow over police response to Texas school shooting

Uvalde, Texas —  It was 11:28 a.m. when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was in the hallways of Robb Elementary School. Soon he entered a fourth-grade classroom. And there, he killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a still-unexplained spasm of violence. At 12:58 p.m., law enforcement radio chatter said the gunman had been killed and the siege was over. What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little...
Texas Democratic Party Calls for Special Legislative Session to Ban Automatic Weapons

AUSTIN, Texas — This afternoon, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez interrupted a press conference where Greg Abbott again attempted to abdicate responsibility for the Uvalde Massacre. In the last week, Abbott has been caught in a web of lies around the actual events that occurred in Uvalde, prompting Congressman Joaquin Castro to call for an independent FBI investigation into law enforcement’s response at Robb Elementary School.
