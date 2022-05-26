What are we looking at for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's the forecast

You can have just about anything delivered to your front door nowadays. Some North Texas Wal-Marts are taking their delivery service to the next level. Recently, Wal-Mart announced that they were going to launch their new In-Home Shopping service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While Wal-Mart has been delivering items to customers’ homes for years, this delivery service is a little unconventional. With this In-Home Shopping, employees wouldn’t be dropping off items at the customer’s front door. They would be entering the customers’ homes and placing the items inside.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO