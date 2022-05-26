ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer, MN

Mayer city hall on the list for renovations

By By Derek Tellier
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 2 days ago

The Mayer City Hall building will get some cosmetic upgrades in the coming weeks. In recent years, the City of Mayer replaced the City Hall building’s roof. In recent weeks, they have re-painted. In upcoming weeks, the building will get new carpet and flooring tiles.

Former City Administrator Margaret McCallum, whose last day on the job was May 13, was gracious enough to answer a few questions about the renovations, even after she had officially completed her role as City Administrator. Much applause for Maggie!

McCallum says, “When I started in 2017, there were desires and discussions on making updates to City Hall/Community Center. However, in 2018, the City Council and staff did a deep dive into priorities. We talked about and determined that there were city projects and needs that needed to be addressed more quickly than updating City Hall and the community center.”

So… Things got put off. Sounds like real life.

Now, a chain of city-approved upgrades have been kicked into motion.

Interior painting is one of them. The paint-color immediately inside the building, as well as in some of the City Hall offices, has been brightened. It’s nothing funky – just a warmer shade of “hello, how can I help?” The Community Center gym, kitchen, meeting area, and hallway have also received fresh coats.

Next up, is the flooring inside City Hall. The offices and council chambers will have the carpet replaced, and the hallway, community center kitchen, and meeting area will go from an old tile to an epoxy flooring.

“The flooring will be tricky,” according to McCallum, “because City Hall will have to close for a couple of days.”

Hey, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

As far as carpet upgrades are concerned, McCallum says, “I think the funny thing is that I have had a coffee stain (from before I was hired) in my office since I started in September 2017. I think we would all look at that (and other stains/etc.) and think we need to really update this. But while we really desired it, it just wasn’t a priority when so many other things were.”

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Sun Patriot is comprised of Waconia Patriot and News & Times newspapers and serves the Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, Norwood Young America, Watertown and Waconia communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1889. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.sunpatriot.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_patriot/

