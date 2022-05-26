Camping at Lake McConaughy this weekend? Here's what you need to know

BERTRAND — Little information is know about the drivers involved in a car-semitrailer crash Wednesday morning that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 23 near Smithfield. Before 9 a.m. the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. The Elwood Volunteer Fire Department was later paged to the scene for mutual aid for the Jaws of Life, and to help with a fuel spill from the semi.

