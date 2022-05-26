ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Camping at Lake McConaughy this weekend? Here's what you need to know

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OGALLALA, Neb.-If you are camping at Lake McConaughy over the Memorial Day weekend, here is what you need to know. • CALL 911 for emergencies. For non-emergency law enforcement issues, please contact Nebraska State Patrol Dispatch at 308-535-8047. • WATER temperature at the dam this week is 51°F. Water...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Union Pacific coal train derails Thursday in west central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
GOTHENBURG, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/. * At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallala, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Coker, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 81 and 98. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 120 and 158. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEITH COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Bombing zones throughout Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskans played a large role during war efforts. The large amounts of land and airfields made Nebraska land essential for the war industry. A facility in Hastings built ammunition and bombs were built in Grand Island. Lincoln County’s location made it a prime area for bombing zones. Access to the railroad helped transport ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lemoyne, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
Ogallala, NE
Lifestyle
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte, NE
Lifestyle
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Police Department reminding people UTVs only are allowed on city streets under new statute

The North Platte Police Department is reminding residents that a municipal ordinance only allows for UTVs on designated streets in the city. The ordinance specifies other vehicles that cannot be operated in city streets: snowmobiles, minibikes, golf carts, go-carts, gas- or electric-powered scooters, ATVs and any other off-road vehicles. Those...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Jack William DeCent, 42, Hershey and Kelsey Lyn Terry, 31, Hershey. Caleb Daniel Vote, 22, Wallace and Emily Jeanette Altman, 24, Wallace. George Arthur Denton Fisher, 50, North Platte and Robin Michelle Eltzen, 48, North Platte. Paul Anthony Orr, 36, North Platte and Nicole Jenny Howitt, 22, North Platte. Robert...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Troopers assist with Nebraska train derailment

Troopers responded to assist with a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning. Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not impacted. Crews are working on clean-up at this time. Trooper Martinez is one of our certified Drone pilots and flew the scene. This tech helps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Water Level#Lake Mac#Ngp
Kearney Hub

Car-semi crash Wednesday near Smithfield temporarily shuts down U.S. Highway 23

BERTRAND — Little information is know about the drivers involved in a car-semitrailer crash Wednesday morning that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 23 near Smithfield. Before 9 a.m. the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. The Elwood Volunteer Fire Department was later paged to the scene for mutual aid for the Jaws of Life, and to help with a fuel spill from the semi.
North Platte Post

Chadron State alumni reunite in North Platte theatre production

CHADRON – A recent North Platte Community Playhouse production of Clue, based on the board game of the same name about a murder at a mansion with several suspects, featured four alumni of Chadron State College. Actors included Staysha Adams (2014) as Mrs. Peacock, Lane Swedberg (2016) as Mr. Green, Chantel Burch (2014) as Mrs. White, and Jesse Young (2015) as Wadsworth, the butler.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle rollover Thursday morning on Highway 385

SIDNEY -- At 7:31 am the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on US Highway 385 at mile marker 47. At 7:35 am, while responding to the driving complaint, officials were alerted of a single vehicle rollover with impact to an electrical transmission pole at mile marker 41. The vehicle that rolled and the vehicle that was called in for the driving complaint were found to be the same vehicle.
SIDNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two men arrested on suspicion of meth possession near Sutherland

Two men were arrested Tuesday near Sutherland on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the men burning insulation from copper wire. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the scene near Nebraska Highway 25 and State Farm Road for the report of burning without a permit.
SUTHERLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Loup City man sentenced in Custer County District Court on Thursday

Devoun Logan, age 27 of Loup City, appeared in district court on Thursday morning for entry of plea. It was stated that a plea agreement had been reached. By pleading guilty to count one, criminal attempt: terroristic threats, the other counts alleged against Logan would be dismissed. As a class IV felony, criminal attempt carries no minimum charge and a maximum charge of two years imprisonment and twelve months post-release supervision, a ten thousand dollar fine, or both.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy