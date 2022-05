Twelve airline tragedies in as many years: the mountainous kingdom of Nepal is one of the most dangerous nations in the world for passenger aviation.In an era where flying is becoming ever safer, crashes in Nepal continue to haunt the headlines. The losses usually involving small propeller planes in poor weather.All the nation’s airlines are banned from the EU because safety officials have no faith in Nepal’s aviation regulator. The European Commission excludes “All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Nepal”.Those authorities have overseen terrible losses – with two previous crashes on the link between...

LIFESTYLE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO