Boston Calling Lineup, when your favorite artists will perform this weekend

By Melissa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Calling is BACK! After a two year hiatus, the festival is back and will welcome more than 50 artists to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 27 through 29....

vanyaland.com

Boston Calling 2022: Highlights from the stage and scene on Day 1

Editor’s Note: Chances are, by now, we’re all aware that Boston Calling is happening this weekend across the sprawling Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. But Vanyaland Music Editor, Boston Victoria Wasylak is filling us in on what’s happening inside the festival, covering the sights and sounds from the grounds to the stage and everything in between. As she covered Friday’s Day 1 (May 27), a few of the live performances really stood out, and those are highlighted below. Be sure to check her report on the festival’s best selfie locations, and keep it locked to our continuing coverage throughout the weekend. — Michael Marotta.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Calling: Music resumes after severe weather forced fans to evacuate

BOSTON — Severe weather including lightning canceled some Saturday afternoon performances at the Boston Calling music festival, but by Saturday evening the shows resumed. Festival organizers reopened the venue at 5:30 p.m. after fans were forced to evacuate due to lightning that was reported close to the Harvard Athletic Complex. People were being advised to seek shelter at the venue, or in Harvard Square.
wgbh.org

WATCH: Roxbury rapper Oompa is unafraid to be herself at Boston Calling

This weekend, the annual Boston Calling music festival is back at Harvard Athletic Complex. Since 2013, the festival is known for bringing nationally and internally acclaimed touring acts alongside up-and-comers and tens of thousands of fans to Massachusetts for three days of live concerts. Ahead of Boston Calling, we’re featuring...
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
#Boston Calling
Boston Globe

8 new restaurants to try in and around Boston right now

A roundup up of new restaurants that opened in Greater Boston this spring. Plus, share your own recommendations. Spring has seen the rise of some exciting new restaurant openings across Greater Boston. You can have a drink in the city at the nine-seat, full-service cocktail bar that opened in the...
Boston

Everything you need to know about Boston Calling 2022

COVID-19 regulations, what you can't bring through security, plus more info about the bands performing at this year's festival. Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival will soon bring more than 50 artists to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 27 through 29.
hot969boston.com

Free Things-To-Do This Memorial Day Weekend

Who’s ready for the long weekend? I know I am! Some of you are trying to get out of town, some of you are staying close to home, and I’m going to help you if you’re looking for something to do. Even better, they’re all Free Things-To-Do. From museums, to parades, to fairy houses, there’s something for everyone!
WCVB

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler voluntarily enters rehab, some tour dates canceled

BOSTON — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, 74, Has voluntarily checked himself into rehab after a recent relapse, the band announced Tuesday. The group released a statement saying, "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."
merrimackvalley.org

5 Great Outdoor Dining Spots In Lowell, MA

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. There’s not much better than enjoying a delicious meal and a cold drink outside. In the Merrimack Valley, there are many great restaurants that offer outdoor (or al fresco) dining in the area. Today, let’s spotlight a few of these restaurants.
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
Boston

Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe set to close

The iconic restaurant will close in June. Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe will soon close its doors for good. The eclectic eatery, located on Clinton Street near Faneuil Hall, has been a mainstay in the area for 15 years. The closure will happen in late June. The restaurant’s lease also...
