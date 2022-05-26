ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Five-Star Edge Rusher Jayden Wayne Still Has Alabama as His ‘Top School’

By Joe Pickren
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWpX0_0fr2xqSV00

The Washington native is still high on the Crimson Tide following a Zoom call with Nick Saban this week.

Jayden Wayne has had several conversations with Nick Saban. Following each one, the five-star edge rusher has left with the same feeling.

Alabama is a place that will help him grow into a better man as well as a football player.

“Always, they are my top school,” Wayne told BamaCentral. “Coach Saban is the best.”

Wayne spoke with Saban over a Zoom call on Tuesday where the two of them discussed his possible future in Tuscaloosa. While the head coach can see the 6-foot-5, 235-pound athlete becoming an elite pass rusher at the next level, he also believes his future is just as bright on the other side of the ball.

Wayne is widely considered as an edge rusher but also serves as a tight end for his high school. It’s likely he would serve on the defensive side of the ball if he chose the Crimson Tide. However, given Alabama’s lack of depth at tight end, a switch to offense isn’t out of the question.

“[Saban] really likes my size and athleticism,” Wayne said. “He thinks I can contribute to the tight end position right away or pick outside linebacker if I want to. He said I can excel at either. I really like outside linebacker, but if Coach Saban says I'm better at tight end, then the team needs to come first.”

During his junior season last year Wayne recorded 79 tackles, including 19 stops for a loss and 11 sacks, to go with 23 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles on defense. He also chipped in 269 yards and five touchdowns on 18 receptions as a tight end.

Wayne, a native of Tacoma, Wash., native is rated as the No. 3 edge rusher and No. 28 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. While the Crimson Tide hasn’t signed many players from the Pacific Northwest, Wayne said he and his family are not concerned about the potential of making a cross-country journey if his football career takes him in that direction.

“They don't mind. They like traveling,” Wayne said. “They just want me to follow my dreams and be the best version of me I can.”

Wayne took an official visit to Georgia last week. He is scheduled to take official visits to LSU (June 10), Miami (June 17) and Oregon (June 24). Following his conversation with Saban, he said the head coach is urging him to make his official visit to Alabama during the fall.

Gallery: Jayden Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiapS_0fr2xqSV00

Jayden Wayne's Twitter

Jayden Wayne's Twitter page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5h8d_0fr2xqSV00

Jayden Wayne's Twitter page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKOdB_0fr2xqSV00

Jayden Wayne's Twitter page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR2HQ_0fr2xqSV00

Photo | Jayden Wayne's Twitter account, @JaydenWayne8

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With Texas vs. Alabama Kickoff Time

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in a marquee matchup early in the 2022 college football season. With two powerhouse programs like this meeting in a clash of the titans, you'd think the game would be given a primetime television slot. Instead, the official...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Rusher#American Football
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Athletes Call for Change After Tragedy

In the wake of the latest mass shooting, the Golden State Warrior's head coach Steve Kerr begged senators in a press conference to vote on the universal background check bill which passed through the House of Representatives last year. University of Alabama athletes took to social media to voice their concerns over the lack of action taken by people in power to prevent these horrific tragedies.
WARRIOR, AL
wtva.com

129 pounds of weed seized in Marion County, Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Marion County, Alabama. The stop happened Monday, May 23 on Interstate 22 near Hamilton. The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
MARION COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama prisons see three more deaths

Two men serving at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died within three hours of one another on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. Calenes Jones, 42, was found unresponsive in the prison’s infirmary, where he was being treated for “significant natural disease,” chief deputy coroner Bill Yates said in the statement. An autopsy has been performed to determine the cause of death.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KING-5

9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.
FRUITLAND, WA
pugetsound.media

News Anchors Have A Night On The Town

TMZ can just EAT IT! PugetSound.Media has this EXCLUSIVE! (Credit: Greg Copeland’s Facebook page) – Tatevik Aprikyan (NEWSY) & Greg Copeland (KING 5) were seen enjoying a night at one of Seattle’s finer restaurants. Did YOU enjoy this post?. Give this a thumbs up to rate it!!
SEATTLE, WA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy