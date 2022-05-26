ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Amari Niblack

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlXtM_0fr2xmAp00

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete brings a pass-catching threat to the Crimson Tide’s tight end unit.

After welcoming in a dozen early enrollees in January, the rest of Alabama’s 2022 class is set to arrive on campus at the end of the month. The Crimson Tide will be joined by 11 freshmen summer arrivals as well as junior college transfer Miles Kitselman, who committed to Alabama earlier this month.

BamaCentral will break down the arrivals one by one. Today we continue with an elite pass-catching tight end in Amari Niblack.

The player

Niblack is listed as an athlete but will work primarily as a tight end in college. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound playmaker was rated as the No. 5 athlete and No. 146 overall player in this year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Niblack doesn’t have much experience as an in-line blocker but is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses as a receiver. During the recruiting process, he earned high praise from Nick Saban who compared him to Alabama great Julio Jones. Niblack has the speed to line up out wide as more of a true receiver but should be most deadly in the slot where he can either bully smaller defensive backs or outrun opposing linebackers over the middle.

During his senior season of high school, Niblack recorded 60 receptions for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he enters college a bit raw in some areas, he has the talent to make an impact early in his career.

How he fits into Alabama

Niblack could fill the role left behind by departing tight end Jahleel Billingsley. While Billingsley’s time with the Crimson Tide ultimately ended in frustration, he provided glimpses of what an athletic tight end could bring to Alabama’s high-powered attack.

Niblack offers a similar skill set to Billingsley. If the freshman can keep his head on straight and pick up the offense fast this fall, he could fill in instantly for the departing transfer.

Alabama returns Cameron Latu, who recorded 26 receptions for 410 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Outside of that, Robbie Ouzts’ one reception for 8 yards is the only other receiving production the Crimson Tide brings back in the unit. Regardless of whether Niblack breaks into the first-team offense, he’s Alabama’s brightest pass-catching option at the position moving forward.

What to expect next year

Niblack was originally scheduled to enroll early at Alabama but ended up joining the team as a summer enrollee. While the spring reps would have certainly helped him get acclimated to the college game, he should still have an opportunity to fight for a role in the offense this fall.

Latu will retain his role as a starter, but Alabama’s other first-team role at the position is up for grabs. Outside of Latu, Ouzts is the most experienced returner at the position while Kendall Randolph could still contribute as a blocker. The Crimson Tide brought in early enrollee Elijah Brown in January and is set to add fellow high school signee Danny Lewis Jr. as well as JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman in addition to Niblack this month.

Niblack’s ability to play on a consistent basis will come down how quickly he picks up the offense as well as how he progresses as a blocker. If nothing else, he could offer a different look as a receiving option, giving Alabama’s opponents something else to scheme for next season.

Key quote

"While working attached to the line of scrimmage, he is a willing blocker with great urgency at the point of attack, with length and leg drive to boot, including true comfort getting to the second or third level. While lined up split out, as he often is, he is a true dual-threat with the ability to stretch the field like a big wide receiver due to his stride, range and catch radius.

"As his frame fills out even more, Niblack has a chance to develop into a true mismatch nightmare in the SEC as the technique and receiving polish improves." — SI All-American scouting director John Garcia Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVFuh_0fr2xmAp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGOFE_0fr2xmAp00

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star Richard Young tweets at Arch Manning ahead of Alabama visit

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior five-star running back Richard Young is taking his official visit to Alabama on the weekend of June 10. There is one fellow recruit he is really looking forward to seeing: New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning. Young tweeted Wednesday at Manning saying,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
The Spun

Look: Jerry Rice Has Harsh Message For Charles Barkley

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a chance to book their ticket into the NBA Finals. Steph Curry and company took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series before the Dallas Mavericks finally found a win. With a 3-1 lead in the series, the Warriors had a chance to eliminate the Mavericks from the playoffs tonight.
NBA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson Decision: NBA World Reacts

The New Orleans Pelicans and NBA fans have received some good news regarding Zion Williamson's impending return to the basketball court. The Pelicans have cleared Zion in his return to play progression without any restrictions, per NBA insider Andrew Lopez. Recent testing revealed continued improvement in the foot injury he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Longhorns legend Ricky Williams changes his name, His New name is….

Ricky Williams was an interesting player. I remember there were stories of him walking around with his helmet on everywhere he went. The former Texas Longhorns legend and NFL standout is no longer Ricky Williams. He has changed his legal name. His new name is Errick Miron. Miron played at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior College#College Transfer#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Crimson Tide#247sports Composite
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart announcement

The University of Georgia is set to extend the contract of head coach Kirby Smart. Smart led UGA to their first football national championship in over 40 years when they defeated Alabama back in January. “It’s just going through the process, taking your time,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks Thursday....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Georgia President Was Asked About Kirby Smart's Future

2021 saw Kirby Smart finally get over the Nick Saban hump and lead Georgia to a national championship. But how does the Georgia administration feel about Smart's future with the team?. Unlike some prior national title winners across the country, Georgia has yet to give Smart a contract extension. But...
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy