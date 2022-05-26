ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Texas teen arrested for bringing rifle to high school day after Uvalde shooting

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Just a day after 19 children and two teachers were murdered at a Texas elementary school, a student brought a rifle to his high school, six hours north.

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested Wednesday after he was spotted walking toward Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas, with a rifle, according to the Richardson Police Department.

Police found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle in the suspect’s car in a nearby parking lot, officials said.

The student, who was confirmed to attend Berkner, has been charged with the unlawful carrying of weapons in a weapon-free school zone.

The high school was locked down for about an hour while police swept the campus.

“The Richardson Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance to report suspicious activity, as we recognize the vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement,” officials said in a statement.

The arrest came just a day after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos barricaded himself inside a classroom and killed 21 people.

