Report: Chelsea Scouting Finished Ahead of Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOacC_0fr2xbSq00

Chelsea have finished their scouting of players ahead of Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, with the execution to bring targets to Stamford Bridge the next step, according to reports.

This comes as Chelsea are in need of a rebuild of their squad, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen confirmed to leave upon the expiry of their contracts in June.

As per Mail Sport , Chelsea have completed their scouting and all that is left to do is complete transfers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXmc2_0fr2xbSq00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report refers to the completion of transfer deals as 'execution' after scouting has been done in advance of the takeover.

The Blues have been restricted in the last weeks, unable to engage in transfer negotiations but have been allowed to continue scouting potential targets ahead of the summer window.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen for his side to move quickly in the window, needing to rebuild his squad.

When asked about the upcoming transfer window previously, Tuchel admitted that his side are behind their title rivals due to the sanctions and restrictions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i937j_0fr2xbSq00

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want."

The German confirmed that he will delay his holiday plans in order to start working on the incoming transfers in the summer , with scouting done on the players already.

Jules Koude and Josko Gvardiol have been the most heavily linked players with a Stamford Bridge switch this summer.

BBC

'WHO WANTS IT?!' Your 20-word team talks

We asked you to channel your inner Jurgen Klopp and offer us your 20-word team talk to get Liverpool going against Real Madrid. And you have not let us down. Here are some of the best of a gladiatorial response:. Terri: Pain - we've felt it. Success and failure -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richarlison: Tottenham ‘rival PSG and Real Madrid’ for Everton star

What the papers sayRicharlison could stay in the Premier League even if he leaves Everton this summer. Tottenham are said to be interested in the Brazil forward, 25, but face opposition from Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, according to the Mail. The South American scored six goals in nine games at the back end of the season to help ensure the Toffees’ survival but the club are understood to be resigned to losing him.The chances of Aurelien Tchouameni coming to the Premier League have reportedly increased with the player’s move to Real Madrid delayed. The Sun, which cites ESPN,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp refuses to let Sadio Mane-Bayern Munich transfer talk cloud Champions League final build up

PARIS -- The first time Jurgen Klopp was preparing for the biggest game in club football, his side were blown off course by Bayern Munich even before the game had begun. It is a mark of how much the German has improved as a coach -- and of the remarkable depth of quality Liverpool have given him to work with -- that there seems to be no realistic prospect of this problem rearing its head again in Paris (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET | Paramount+).
PREMIER LEAGUE
