Crypto is dead. Long live crypto

By Allison Morrow
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
The deepening chasm between the crypto evangelists and naysayers may never have been as...

Justin Ford
2d ago

Your US dollars purchasing power has dropped 99% in the last 100 years. Let that sink in. Are they a better store of value? Let's not bring up countries around the world whose inflation has decimated their money supplies....I'm thinking Venezuela, Zimbabwe...keep going

just me 72
2d ago

all stocks have went down thanks to dementia joe. people vote with your wallets, not party affiliation. democrats in power, less money for us, Republicans in power, more money in our pockets.

Elsa Richardson
2d ago

ummm crpyto is used widespread in purchasing markets all over the world. And for us who know about the stock market, buy buy buy.... while the prices are dropping and wait because this dont last for long. market goes up, then market falls, then back up again. This is no time to panic.

