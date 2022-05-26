Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev triumph in five-set thrillers at the French Open

The youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.The...
