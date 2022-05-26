ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Camerota asks Texas lawmaker why they work quickly to protect embryos but not 10-year-olds

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asks Texas state representative James White (R) how the legislature...

Montrae Davis
2d ago

Until one of their children or grandchildren are in a massacre they will ignore this to line their pockets. We already seen massacres. Sandy Hook would've been enough but, here we are😔

Susan Magnuson
2d ago

Because this is not really about protecting a unborn baby. It's about power and control. Frightened, insecure men are always trying to find or make a way to control women. This has been going on since the beginning of time. Shhh

Disapointed American
2d ago

We know that Republiklans put guns over lives. They value the second amendment over everything else. Live and country. Abbott even want Texan to become #1 in gun purchase and has made sure legislations will facilitate his goal.

The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Call BS on Pro-Gun Uvalde Rep’s Wild Claim About Gunman

The pro-gun Republican congressman representing Uvalde, who has come under fire this week for dodging questions on gun control and for previously boasting about opposing gun legislation, claimed on Friday morning that he had received “new information” that school shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

