Energy Industry

UK hits oil and gas companies with $6 billion windfall tax

By Anna Cooban
CNN
 2 days ago
The UK government is introducing a £5 billion ($6.3 billion) tax on the windfall profits of its oil and gas companies, bowing to pressure from campaigners to raise money to help millions of people struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in...

