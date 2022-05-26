Video shows gunman enter Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO