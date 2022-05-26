ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Video shows gunman enter Texas elementary school

By CNN
 2 days ago
CNN has authenticated a video that shows the gunman entering...

fernando gonzalez
2d ago

its the administrative fault they should make sure the doors are locked i work at a school and no one goes in without a key

Virginia Cantú
2d ago

I don't know why the law doesn't have cops @ the front door & guard from morning til school is out & lockup all day, this should be done @ all school's !!! 😡

Jack Hook
2d ago

This guy was known by the cops for shooting at cars with a BB gun. He cut his own face with a knife. He shot his own grandma posted on social media his intentions wrecks his vehicle and was confronted by law enforcement all before he entered the school building. He also had a handgun on him which he did not buy legally.

CBS Atlanta

Local parents respond strongly following Texas school shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta parents are reacting to the horrible news of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with local parents who shared their thoughts on the tragedy. Parents waited in a long line of cars outside Trip Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids after the last day of classes, and on the minds of many of those Gwinnett County parents was the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured several others. Yosan Konan said she’s concerned...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' sister is serving in the US Navy and rushed home to comfort their grandma after she was shot but survived

Marisabelle Ramos, 21, is three years older than her dead brother Salvador, who was responsible for Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School ‘My granddaughter Marisabelle is in the Navy and currently stationed in San Diego, California’ grandfather Rolando Reyes exclusively told DailyMail.com Reyes said Marisabelle rushed back to San Antonio to be with her grandmother Celia after receiving the tragic news ‘She’s with her grandmother in the hospital and staying in San Antonio for the time being’ Celia is in a San Antonio hospital after being shot in the face by grandson, Salvador, just before he gunned down 21 people at Robb ElementaryCelia’s daughter Natalie has set up a GofundMe account her mother that has only drawn $250 in donations as of Saturday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Shooting hits home for Tyler teacher who attended Uvalde’s Robb Elementary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The news of this week’s school shooting in Uvalde hit close to home for a Tyler teacher who attended the school where the massacre happened. Long before teaching kids physical education at Tyler ISD’s Hazel Owens Elementary School, Holly Drain was a student herself at Robb Elementary School.
TYLER, TX
