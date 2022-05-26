ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Buckle Shares Are Surging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
Buckle Inc BKE reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.3% year-on-year to $309.06 million, beating the consensus of $291.76 million. Comparable store net sales for the...

