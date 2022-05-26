'Survivor 42' crowns a winner

At long last, Survivor 42 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com‘s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Mike Turner’s Survivor game was all about defying expectations. Knowing he had a tough look, the retired firefighter hoped to show his softer, more social side. And indeed, his connections proved to be his strongest suit, getting him in tight with several people. Unfortunately, he also subverted expectations in another way when it came to attempting to play his game with integrity and honesty. While people were happy to hear it in the game, they were not so much on Day 26 when they heard him claim that, despite him having been behind some of their blindsided. So Mike’s game went down in flames (the day after he built a huge one), as he finished in second place overall.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO