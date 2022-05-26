ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Survivor 42' crowns a winner

By Sandra Gonzalez
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The jury has voted and the winner of "Survivor 42" has been...

Parade

Survivor 42 Runner-Up Mike Turner Breaks Down the Jury Reaction and Playing with Honesty

At long last, Survivor 42 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com‘s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Mike Turner’s Survivor game was all about defying expectations. Knowing he had a tough look, the retired firefighter hoped to show his softer, more social side. And indeed, his connections proved to be his strongest suit, getting him in tight with several people. Unfortunately, he also subverted expectations in another way when it came to attempting to play his game with integrity and honesty. While people were happy to hear it in the game, they were not so much on Day 26 when they heard him claim that, despite him having been behind some of their blindsided. So Mike’s game went down in flames (the day after he built a huge one), as he finished in second place overall.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42? (POLL)

Well, y’all, we’ve made it to the end of Survivor Season 42. And this has been one of the most fun seasons in recent memory. It’s been full of unexpectedly savvy strategic moves that were so well executed, players got excited over their own eliminations. And as Jeff Probst said when Drea was cut in Episode 11, the thrill of the game is what Survivor is all about.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor 42 finale recap: A legend is born

Wait, did that just happen? Is this real? Did we seriously just etch the name Maryanne Oketch into the Survivor history books as the champion of season 42? I want to start celebrating, but I'm worried there might be a stray hourglass somewhere that is going to magically undo this entire thing.
TV SERIES
Mike Turner
tvinsider.com

Why Was ‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled? CBS Boss Explains

CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons on May 12. And according to CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, they did not make that decision lightly. The reboot, starring Jay Hernandez, is one of the few network dramas to feature a Latino lead. Its cancellation was reportedly due to licensing fee disagreements between CBS and Universal Television, per Deadline. Despite the show’s popularity (it ranked No. 9 out of CBS’s 14 network dramas, per TVLine), CBS and Universal Television reportedly could not reach an agreement.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
WAVY News 10

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Shows
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Wendy Seager Attend the Stellaride Wedding?

“One Chicago” fans have navigated several weeks without all-new “Chicago Fire” episodes. However, next week the wait is over. On Wednesday, the NBC series returns to the network with “Halfway to the Moon,” the all-new installment of the show. Overall the episode promises drama at Firehouse 51, but fans have even more pressing questions. Will there be any further developments concerning the impending “Stellaride” wedding? And will “Chicago Fire” character Wendy Seager be in attendance?
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How the Classic Western Handled ‘Hoss’ Cartwright Actor Dan Blocker’s Death

In the history of classic TV shows, Bonanza stands out as one of the greatest Westerns, and it had Dan Blocker, in part, to thank for that. Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, and Pernell Roberts also had vital parts during the show’s run on NBC. It did leave end its fantastic run after 14 seasons, though. One reason had to do with the death of Dan Blocker. How did the show handle this immense loss to its cast and fans worldwide?
TV SHOWS
CNN

CNN

