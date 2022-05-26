ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap of hurricane prep tips, plus sneak preview of Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting

Cover picture for the articleAre you prepared for hurricane season?...

The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
