If you live in an area that got hit by last week's hailstorm, you might be getting bombarded with Facebook ads, phone calls and door-to-door "storm chasers."How it works: Roofing companies follow reports of hail and canvass neighborhoods, aggressively trying to get you to sign a contract with them to replace your roof.Yes, but: Mark Kulda, vice president of public affairs for the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, warned that these sometimes unscrupulous outfits will charge as much as three or four times what it should cost to replace a roof, while using low-quality materials and doing a poor installation job.Why...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO