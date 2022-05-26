ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

'It keeps me young.' | Meet the Portland Sea Dogs' oldest and most popular usher

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Knowles, 87, has worked for the...

Live out Your Coastal Grandma Dreams at This Maine Resort

The hottest trend this summer? Coastal grandma. You may already have the outfits figured out—a breezy-yet-put-together arrangement of pastel colors and loose-fitting clothes—but what is a coastal grandmother without a coast? A brand new Maine resort will make your coastal grandma dreams a reality. Opening June 17, the...
KENNEBUNK, ME
Down East

Portland’s Leeward Might Be America’s Best New Restaurant

The name suggests protection from a gale, but Leeward’s two-year run has been tempestuous. After opening their pan-Italian Arts District restaurant in March 2020, Oregon-to-Maine transplants Raquel and Jake Stevens ran the place for three whole nights before shutting the doors for two nervous, early-pandemic months. The year that followed involved a mix of takeout and sidewalk dining and one short-lived attempt to reopen indoors. By the time the dining room did come back, last summer, the word was out: Leeward’s dishes of fresh, handmade pasta and Maine-sourced produce and protein were something special.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Dunkin’ on Route One in Falmouth Will Close For Two Weeks in June for a Great Reason

I'll be happy when the two weeks are over. We all have 'our' Dunkin'. We have a Dunkin' that is, for some of us, part of our daily routine. It's our coffee jump start to the day or the breakfast or snack we need to keep going. My Dunkin' is the one on Route One in Falmouth. I love Phil and Barbara and Mo. But my Dunkin' will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, June 6. Why?
Maine Lifestyle
A matter of historical record: Nature’s Staircase – curious geologic formation in Windham is one of only two in the state

Located on his property in East Windham. of only two found in the state of Maine. History has many influencers. Among them are imagination, hearsay and truth. Imagination is historical fiction; hearsay is historical fiction that contains a kernel of truth and has a storyline that changes from time to time, much like the so-called “whisper circle” where a message is changed and embellished once it travels from one ear to another. This source is often referred to as “tradition.”
WINDHAM, ME
Kool AM

Obscura Café & Drinkery Is The Most Unique New Spot Coming To Lewiston

Hold onto your hats babes, because this new spot is going to blow us all away, take us to a new time and place, where we'll never want to leave. Obscura Cafe and Drinkery is located on 108 Lisbon Street in Lewiston and will be opening in June. Date to be announced. This is a place that you have never experienced here in the state of Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Does Your Maine Dog Have These Spots? Don’t Panic!

According to the Veterinary Clinic in Brunswick, they've been getting a lot of calls about these spots that look like awful tick bites! They are not... With Memorial Day weekend upon us, I think of two things. One is that you never know what you'll get from the weather. You could be looking at the most beautiful weekend ever, or (most likely) there will be at least a day of rain. The second thing that Memorial Day weekend means is the start of the unrelenting black fly season! Black flies are the absolute worst! They literally will change your plans! Or you could always try to win the war. Good luck with that.
WATCH: Mothership incoming!

YORK COUNTY, Maine — Rob Wright Images caught this amazing time-lapse of the Saturday storms rolling into southern Maine. It's a shelf cloud, the leading edge of the strong thunderstorms moving into York County Saturday.
12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there's lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? Here's a list of 12 ideas featuring some things you may have already considered, and a few others you probably hadn't.
MAINE STATE
Business Spotlight: Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Visiting an oral surgeon is not something many look forward to, but patients of Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery often come away pleasantly surprised at how pain-free and comfortable procedures are compared to just a decade ago. According to Dr. Timothy Mitchell and Dr. Rick Crawford, Southern Maine Oral...
WINDHAM, ME
Get Your Thrift On At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME

