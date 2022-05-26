'It keeps me young.' | Meet the Portland Sea Dogs' oldest and most popular usher

The name suggests protection from a gale, but Leeward’s two-year run has been tempestuous. After opening their pan-Italian Arts District restaurant in March 2020, Oregon-to-Maine transplants Raquel and Jake Stevens ran the place for three whole nights before shutting the doors for two nervous, early-pandemic months. The year that followed involved a mix of takeout and sidewalk dining and one short-lived attempt to reopen indoors. By the time the dining room did come back, last summer, the word was out: Leeward’s dishes of fresh, handmade pasta and Maine-sourced produce and protein were something special.
