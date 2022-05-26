ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Gas Prices Could Make Memorial Day Travel Cost More This Year

By Pauleen Le
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Americans are packing up, getting ready to head out for the holiday weekend. If that’s you, pack some extra cash.

Gas prices are still going up, jumping even more overnight — and experts say the worst may still be yet to come.

In Blaine on Thursday, the price of gas at one station was $4.29 a gallon. WCCO’s Pauleen Le also saw $4.29 in Richfield. In Maple Grove, Le found prices at $4.09.

“That’s kind of the reason why I’ve been taking the bike, because at least it doesn’t hurt as much when I fill it up,” Ethan Burk, a motorcyclist in Maple Grove, said. “Because I look at this and it’s like, ah you know, it’s only 8 bucks. When I fill up my car it’s like 30, 40 bucks, like jeez man. That hurts.”

Right now, the average price for unleaded in Minnesota is $4.21. That’s up 7 cents in a week, 33 cents from a month ago and 38 cents from this time last year.

And the worst is yet to come. GasBuddy predicts gas prices could reach $5 a gallon in just a matter of weeks.

“This may be the low point for the summer, in what could become certainly a very expensive summer to fill your tank,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said.

Comparatively speaking, Minnesota is doing better than our neighbors in Wisconsin. The average there is $4.34. The national average is $4.60

AAA says of the more than 39 million people are expected to travel this weekend; 35 million will be traveling by car.

wfft.com

‘It’s bizarre’: Minnesota ghost town still attracting summer visitors

FORESTVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) -- It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. All across...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,269 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,628. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the next COVID update will be Tuesday, June 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Census Data Shows Population Drops In Minneapolis, St. Paul For 2020-2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New figures from the U.S. Census show people leaving Minnesota’s largest cities in the first year of the pandemic. The census estimates show both Minneapolis and St. Paul losing more than 3,500 residents from July 2020 to July 2021 – which is roughly a 1% dip for both cities. Population change from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 according to the U.S. Census (credit: CBS) But data from the Metropolitan Council released earlier this month showed quite the opposite. It shows Minneapolis gaining more than 4,000 residents and St. Paul gaining about 500. Web Extra: Click here to see more information about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
MINNESOTA STATE
