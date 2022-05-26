ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second ‘signing day’ held for chamber’s Waconia Works program

By By Al Lohman
 2 days ago
It was a little bit like the NFL draft or a college athletics signing on Wednesday, May 11, when a few seniors took the stage at the WHS Performing Arts Center for Waconia Works Signing Day.

This marked the second year of the event and a partnership between Waconia Public Schools and the Waconia Chamber of Commerce recognizing seniors for their decision to enter the workforce post-graduation with a local company in the area of manufacturing or trades, and to highlight the local businesses that provide these opportunities.

Modern Design Cabinetry owners Jo and Troy Eiden presented a jersey to hire and senior Konrad Breeggemann. Others at the signing event included Jake Schram, with owners, Andy and Erica Strong, Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram; Cole Machtemes with Mike’s Electric; and Devon Bielke, with Crimson Copper Plumbing.

The morning also featured a presentation of a $10,000 check from the Waconia Lions for a CNC router and plasma cutter for the WHS industrial teach program. The presentation included Lions president Ryan Naughton and industrial tech teachers Sam Porthan and Peter Brown.

(Photos by Al Lohman)

#Signing Day#College Athletics#Waconia Works#Waconia Public Schools#Design Cabinetry#Mike S Electric#Crimson Copper Plumbing#The Waconia Lions#Cnc#Whs
