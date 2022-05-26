ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Carver County Sheriff's deputies respond to assaults, thefts

swnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 9:07 a.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for an assault report. An Eden Prairie woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault. At 12:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block...

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 16-22

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 16-22. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. May 17: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mendota Heights Police Seeking Vulnerable 15-Year-Old

[UPDATE: Late Friday evening, authorities said the boy was in phone contact with family and was heading home.] MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are using a helicopter to locate a missing 15-year-old with health issues, though authorities updated that he is now in contact with a family member, and they no longer believe he is in the Dodge Nature Center area. Additionally, ATVs, a drone, a bloodhound and multiple agents on foot are involved in the effort to find the boy. He was described as Hispanic, with dark hair, no shirt, a blue backpack, and light-colored long pants. “He is not in trouble and is not wanted for any crimes,” the police department reported. “We have plenty of resources so please do not self deploy in the area to help.” Mendota Heights police say a teenager who they were searching for near the Dodge Nature Center is now in contact with a family member, and they no longer believe he is in the area. More: https://t.co/lwMurvgdOl @WCCO pic.twitter.com/JL7Wxce423 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) May 27, 2022 However, the department asked that anyone who happens to see the boy should call 911.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
County
Carver County, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eden Prairie, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Crime & Safety
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed In Thursday Crash

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears speed and careless driving were factors in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle north of the Twin Cities metro on Thursday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. It happened around 5:30 pm in Ham Lake.
HAM LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Investigate Third Armed Carjacking

Golden Valley police continue to investigate three recent carjackings. All of them involved the use of a gun. The most recent one occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Lilac Drive North. According to Golden Valley police, two Black men wearing masks...
CBS Minnesota

Police Investigate Apparent Domestic Stabbing In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing in the Hiawatha area. Police say it happened just before noon. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe this was a domestic incident. Another woman has been arrested. No other information has been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Thefts#Carver County Sheriff#W 79th St#Highland Dr#W 78th St
WJON

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London. The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in...
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Newly-Released Warrants Say Police Drove Julissa Thaler Home Before Discovering Eli Hart’s Body In Trunk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released search warrants show new details about the police investigation into Eli Hart’s shooting death, including that police actually drove the his suspected killer home after releasing her from the scene. The 6-year-old was killed last week, and his body was discovered after a traffic stop in Orono. His cause of death was listed as multiple shotgun wounds, with the manner of death being homicide. His mother, 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, has been charged with murder and taken into custody. She made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. According to Dakota County court documents, Hart was at the center of a...
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man Sustains Life-Threatening Wounds In Northeast Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight. Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old. Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight. No one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

An 82-year-old Independence man died Wednesday afternoon in an unspecified golf cart accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated. Norman Clarence Wenck died of asphyxia following a "golf cart mishap" in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. Bring Me The News reached out...
INDEPENDENCE, MN
KARE

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday evening in Ham Lake. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue Northeast. Authorities say they believe the...
HAM LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy