Carver County Sheriff's deputies respond to assaults, thefts

[UPDATE: Late Friday evening, authorities said the boy was in phone contact with family and was heading home.] MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are using a helicopter to locate a missing 15-year-old with health issues, though authorities updated that he is now in contact with a family member, and they no longer believe he is in the Dodge Nature Center area. Additionally, ATVs, a drone, a bloodhound and multiple agents on foot are involved in the effort to find the boy. He was described as Hispanic, with dark hair, no shirt, a blue backpack, and light-colored long pants. “He is not in trouble and is not wanted for any crimes,” the police department reported. “We have plenty of resources so please do not self deploy in the area to help.” Mendota Heights police say a teenager who they were searching for near the Dodge Nature Center is now in contact with a family member, and they no longer believe he is in the area. More: https://t.co/lwMurvgdOl @WCCO pic.twitter.com/JL7Wxce423 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) May 27, 2022 However, the department asked that anyone who happens to see the boy should call 911.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO