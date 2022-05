Friday, May 27 - It's Memorial Weekend and we know some of our visitors are coming in early. While some visitors will start thinking about packing the car, others are unpacking for a long weekend or perhaps a week's stay. Either way, we want you to feel welcome. We want you to live like a local and enjoy Island Time - a time zone where you are not hurried or rushed. Whether it's your last night at the beach or your first, check out our restaurants and nightlife. Most of our establishments bring in live entertainment. For an updated list, click here.

