With a new movie version of Stephen King’s Firestarter just arriving and a third adaptation of his novel Salem’s Lot on the way, it’s worth wondering whether creators will ever run out of King material to recycle or reboot. If they do eventually hit a point of diminishing returns on reusing the same material — and with King books now being mined for TV miniseries on every streaming network from HBO Max to Epix, they might — at least there’s the option of making stories that feel like Stephen King classics. Stranger Things, a series openly inspired by King’s work, is the most prominent and successful example, while projects like Midnight Mass or Marrowbone often capture one particular aspect or another of King’s writing. And the chilling new horror movie The Innocents comes closer to feeling like a King story than most actual adaptations of his work do.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO