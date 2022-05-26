Miami Weather: Hot, Muggy Thursday, Ahead Of Rainy Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday will be a fairly nice day across South Florida with partly sunny skies and highs near 86. The day will also be breezy with a Southeast wind pushing at 11 to 15 mph, gusts at 18 mph.

Breezy conditions are also prompting a high risk for rip currents, so be safe out there. An inland shower or two could be possible late in the evening and that’s about it for storm chances on Thursday.

Storm chances start to increase on Friday in the afternoon with widespread rain chances through Friday afternoon.

Highs are expected to remain in the upper 80s, possibly 90’s inland.

As an approaching front weakens, the chance for showers and thunderstorms remains on Saturday and Sunday both inland and along the coast.

On Memorial Day, showers are likely, and temperatures will reach the mid 80’s by the afternoon.

Storm chances linger through the start of next week with warm temperatures.