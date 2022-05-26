Get your car roadtrip ready ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – This Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in two years as 34.9 million people plan to hit the road, with 2.8 million of those drivers right here in Texas....

The two hours you may want to sit out traffic ahead of your Memorial Day travel

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and folks may even start heading out for their holiday road trip as early as today, Thursday!. When you hit the road is key to get to your destination safely and with calm. According to AAA Texas, that means avoid driving between 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. --that’s when Houston is going to have the busiest traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
travelnoire.com

The Best Cheap Eats In Houston, Texas

Just like most things in Texas, Houston does it big when it comes to food. But who says you have to break the bank to enjoy all the sites this city has to offer? This list features the best cheap eats in Houston. Oishii offers small plates of seaweed salad,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Traffic expected after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid parts of northwest Harris County after a crash involving at least five vehicles. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but we're told it happened in the 16600 block of SH 249 and W Greens Rd. No additional information was shared, so it's unclear of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Comida Park Food Truck Park Opens in Pearland

Comida Park, a food truck park located at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland, TX (1014 N Main Street, Pearland, TX) opened on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Comida Park is the first on-site food truck park to open at one of the flea markets operated by Denver-based United Flea Markets (UFM), owner of the largest portfolio of flea markets in the country.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coast Guard assists 33 aboard adrift dolphin sightseeing vessel near Seawolf Park

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard assisted 33 people aboard an adrift dolphin sightseeing vessel off Galveston, Texas, Saturday. At about 11 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the captain of the dolphin sightseeing vessel Baywatch Too. He reported that the vessel had lost steering capabilities and was drifting toward a dredge pipe in a highly trafficked area near Seawolf Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a release.
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-45

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was fatally struck on i-45 near N Main Street. Authorities were informed that the man in his 30’s was struck by as many as ten vehicles while walking on the freeway. It is not known how he ended up...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man dies after walking on North Freeway, hit by 10 vehicles

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being struck by several vehicles on the North Freeway near North Main Street on Thursday night shortly before 11:30 p.m. Houston police say a man, believed to be in his 30’s, was walking on the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX

