Man wanted for $1,000 Fort Myers Home Depot theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Fort Myers Home Depot on May 19.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man pictured went into the store at 3402 Forum Blvd around 3:45 p.m. and was seen trying to steal multiple cable rolls and rolls of wire.
Police said the man hid the items in a plastic tote before walking past the registers without paying.
Investigators describe the suspect as a man with tattoos on his calves and triceps wearing a black hat with the words ‘Anti Social,’ a red and black shirt with the word ‘Legend’ on the front and jean shorts.
Loss prevention confronted the man who returned the merchandise before eventually driving away in a gray Lincoln Navigator.
The amount of the stolen/recovered tools totaled around $1000, according to FMPD.
Police are asking anyone with information on either suspect’s identity to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-898-4269 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.
