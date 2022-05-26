ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man wanted for $1,000 Fort Myers Home Depot theft

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iu8MF_0fr2olXh00
Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Fort Myers Home Depot on May 19.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man pictured went into the store at 3402 Forum Blvd around 3:45 p.m. and was seen trying to steal multiple cable rolls and rolls of wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEliv_0fr2olXh00
Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Police said the man hid the items in a plastic tote before walking past the registers without paying.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man with tattoos on his calves and triceps wearing a black hat with the words ‘Anti Social,’ a red and black shirt with the word ‘Legend’ on the front and jean shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pu22l_0fr2olXh00
Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Loss prevention confronted the man who returned the merchandise before eventually driving away in a gray Lincoln Navigator.

The amount of the stolen/recovered tools totaled around $1000, according to FMPD.

Police are asking anyone with information on either suspect’s identity to contact Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-898-4269 or the SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

