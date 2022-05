WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two adults and two juveniles on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 21 at approximately 5:53 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Thatcher Street. Police made contact with the driver, 18-year-old Harry Anderson, and the three occupants, a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and 18-year-old Tamir Knotts. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two 9mm handguns and 44 grams of marijuana. Police took all four subjects into custody without incident.

