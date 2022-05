It is truly the end of an era. New York City said good-bye to its last working public payphone. The once ubiquitous boxes have now all officially been retired, replaced with LinkNYC kiosks around the city. Gone are the days of making anonymous phone calls from the corner outside your apartment or receiving mysterious calls from someone dialing into the payphone. Using the kiosks just won’t have the same effect in thriller movies. But in the era of COVID, communal phones probably aren’t so popular anymore. For the rest of this week’s news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO