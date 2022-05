I was presented with a problem today. Our German Family Tree says that Emma Paulina Petzoldt was born on May 28, 1881. Her death certificate says she was born on May 23, 1880, and her gravestone says she was born on May 23, 1878. I decided to research this story based on what is found in our German Family Tree, but now I am wondering whether that information is correct.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO