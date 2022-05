Bobbi-Anne McCleod’s hopes and dreams were cruelly robbed from her last November when the 18-year-old was snatched from a bus stop and beaten to death in Plymouth.New details about the harrowing case emerged on Thursday as Cody Ackland, a 24-year-old guitarist who confessed to her killing in April, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court to life in jail with a minimum term of 31 years.Here’s what we know about her serial killer-obsessed murderer and why he chose her as his victim. What happened to Bobbi-Anne McCleod last November?Ms McLeod, who was only 5ft tall and looked young for her age,...

