Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign Brett Hundley

By Myles Simmons
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Lamar Jackson not attending voluntary OTAs this week, the Ravens have added a quarterback. Baltimore announced on Thursday that the club has signed Brett Hundley. A former fifth-round pick in 2015, Hundley spent...

What Lamar Jackson is missing by not attending the Ravens' OTAs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have downplayed quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence from the start of organized team activities. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson isn’t the team’s first high-profile player to miss voluntary workouts, and team president Sashi Brown said the Ravens are “not going to make a big deal out of this.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The Lamar Jackson mystery continues to grow

The Ravens have a unique and largely unprecedented problem. And they have no idea how to solve it. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term status with the team remains a mystery. He won’t engage the team on a contract, even though the team is ready to give him a major new deal. He insists that he doesn’t want to leave, but he’s not acting like he wants to stay.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names "Most Underappreciated" Running Back Of All-Time

When discussing the greatest running backs of all-time, some names tend to get lost in the mix. On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underappreciated" running backs of all time. Atop the list at No. 1 sits former Miami Dolphins...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tight Ends Tonyan, Davis Followed Similar Paths to Packers

At Indiana State, Robert Tonyan started three games at quarterback as a redshirt freshman in 2013. He completed 34.3 percent of his passes. A year later, he was playing receiver. At Connecticut, Tyler Davis was recruited to play quarterback and redshirted in 2015. Entering the 2016 season and with Bryant...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Brandon Hunt leaving Steelers for Eagles

After the Steelers hired Omar Khan as their new General Manager, it seemed likely the other internal candidate for the job would leave. Indeed, Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt is joining the Eagles, Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com reports. Hunt’s “high-ranking” role on Howie Roseman’s staff is unclear....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers: Allen Lazard Names Key to Gaining Trust of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers famously has very high expectations for his wide receivers. As a result, it is difficult for new wide receivers on the Packers to gain the trust of the four-time MVP. One of those that does have it, though, is Allen Lazard. In an appearance on The Jim Rome Show , Lazard revealed what it takes to gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jerry Rice trolls ringless Barkley over Warriors hate

Charles Barkley hasn’t held back any vocal punches directed at Warriors fans throughout their favorite team's playoff run, so 49ers legend Jerry Rice had to fire back. During Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night, Rice posted a picture of his three Super Bowl rings and Pro Football Hall of Fame ring on Instagram.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deion Jones out for the rest of the Falcons offseason

Linebacker Deion Jones‘ future in Atlanta has been fodder for speculation recently and he won’t be working with the Falcons for the rest of the offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Thursday that Jones will be out for the entire offseason program because he is rehabbing after having his shoulder cleaned up this offseason. Smith didn’t elaborate on Jones’ condition during the press conference.
ATLANTA, GA

