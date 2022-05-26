ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA to adjust pool hours in Indianapolis

By Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
Indianapolis — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis announced that their pool schedules will be adjusted in an email sent out by Association Senior Director of PR and Marketing Communications Tony Wise.

The YMCA will be cutting its pool hours on Sunday, due to the challenge of securing staffing in the aquatics department, Wise said.

Wise said its pools will have scheduled availability Monday - Saturday in the email.

For more information on the YMCA's pool hours, visit its website .

