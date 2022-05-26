ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man stabbed in argument over home sale

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xdu5i_0fr2m7aQ00

SAN DIEGO – Authorities say a man was stabbed several times late Wednesday in an argument with three men stemming from a dispute over a real estate sale.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Dwight Street in San Diego’s Castle neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. There, officers learned the 50-year-old victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside.

Heims said the group started a fight with the man inside about a house sale that spilled over onto the porch. That’s where police say the victim was stabbed three times.

Motorcyclist hurt in North Park intersection crash

Few details were provided about the suspects, who are believed to have fled eastbound on Dwight Street.

The man later was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. His girlfriend was not harmed. Neither was publicly named by the agency.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the police at 619-516-3000 or share tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Property on East Side of Perris

A fire that broke out Friday on the east end of Perris, briefly threatening a structure, was contained after burning about a half-acre. The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of East Rider Street and Old Evans Road, just north of Liberty Park, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for enticing child in Chino: police

CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
CHINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced in 1988 cold case shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who fatally shot a bicyclist in an Encanto- area neighborhood more than three decades ago was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in state prison. Leovardo Salceda, 52, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 37-year-old Oliver Harrison, who was shot on July 31, 1988. Police […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

At-risk Oceanside man, 74, goes missing

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 74-year-old Alzheimer's patient went missing this morning after walking away from his Oceanside home. Edgar Cruz left his residence in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way about 5 a.m., carrying a paper bag full of clothing, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy