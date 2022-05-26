ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Iowa, La.

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDLcy_0fr2loE500

IOWA, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single vehicle crash around 1:00 this morning involving a Ford F150 pickup truck and a struck pedestrian. The crash was at the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Rd.

Sheriff: Man had enough fentanyl to kill 70k people

According to police, the unidentified pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel on LA 101. The pickup truck was traveling in the same lane at the time of the accident. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver showed no signs of impairment, but a toxicology sample was taken.

This crash remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Iowa, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101

Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 101. Louisiana – Troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Road in Jefferson Davis Parish on May 26, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash. The pedestrian was walking north within the lane of travel on LA 101, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, the driver of a northbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck struck the pedestrian.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Missing woman sought by Mansura Police

The Mansura Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in locating Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert white female 27 years old. Brooklyn was last seen in the Mansura area traveling towards the Marksville area with an unknown black male subject in a pickup truck unknown make or model on Saturday evening, 5/21/2022. If anyone has any information in regards to the location of Brooklyn please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166. Thanks for any and all assistance.
MANSURA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford F150
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2022. Scot William Bordelon, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; in park after hours. Daniel Lejames Doyle, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges). Devontea Deon Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Four arrested in Alexandria following chase with police

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four people were arrested in Alexandria following a high-speed chase with police on May 27, 2022. The Creola Police Department said the following people were arrested:. Isaiah James Wimbly - Charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the illegal possession of stolen firearms and the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer

4 Louisiana Men Sentenced for Stealing More Than 30 Firearms from a Licensed Gun Dealer. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four men had been sentenced for their roles in the theft of 32 firearms from a gun dealer in Maurice, Louisiana. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the defendants as follows:
MAURICE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for attempted carjacking

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on an attempting carjacking charge. According to Pineville police, Tanner Lovelace, 34, approached a victim stopped at a traffic light and attempted to enter her vehicle. Police said Lovelace was violently pulling on the passenger side’s door handle and using vulgar language, demanding entry.
PINEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur police confirm they are investigating a body found on Ruth Street. The grim discovery was made this morning and the investigation is still ongoing. People in the area told 7News there is a heavy homeless population in the area along the canal where the body...
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria woman arrested in relation to May 23 hit-and-run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist that occurred on MacArthur Drive on May 23, 2022. Alexandra police said Katie V. Haddad, 36, has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension. The incident claimed the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy