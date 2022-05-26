Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Iowa, La.

IOWA, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single vehicle crash around 1:00 this morning involving a Ford F150 pickup truck and a struck pedestrian. The crash was at the intersection of LA Hwy 101 and Gro Racca Rd.

According to police, the unidentified pedestrian was walking in the lane of travel on LA 101. The pickup truck was traveling in the same lane at the time of the accident. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver showed no signs of impairment, but a toxicology sample was taken.

This crash remains under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

