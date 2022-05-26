ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Investigation underway into women's deaths

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA detective has been assigned to investigate the deaths of two women. Speedway Marching Band ready for big return to full …. Organizer behind Ceasefire Indy starts new youth …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: May...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Girl in critical condition after being run over in hoverboard crash

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life this morning after she was run over while riding her hoverboard. The crash happened in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. According to state police, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, the girl was riding her hoverboard near the intersection of Sixth and Osborne streets when she was hit and then pinned underneath a car. Police said the driver was not speeding and did not see the girl because of the low profile of the hoverboard. The girl was flown to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. Police are investigating the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA

