Speedway Police Patrol on Race Day

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.–One million dollars worth of cocaine won’t get to Indianapolis. A state trooper pulled over a tractor-trailer rig on I-70 Thursday at about 4 p.m. and a few minutes later would find the huge stash of blow. A news release from Indiana State Police said a...
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman credits her maintenance man for thwarting two thieves who tried to steal a catalytic converter from her Hyundai Santa Fe. It happened May 25th near her apartment, South of I-70 near the split. “I’m usually pretty aware of what goes on in my...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home with her little sister. IMPD said Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her sister, Xyla Samuel, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at their home in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has hosted a few major sporting events with full capacity crowds, but this is the first time in two years that the 500 is opened up completely to full crowd, and police are on high alert for a crowd that could be extra lively. “I...
INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Colton Herta has been medically cleared after a serious crash on the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Friday. Herta careened off the wall and went airborne, landing upside down and skipping across the pavement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-70 Friday morning, police confirmed. The pedestrian was hit around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Plainfield rest area. Police confirmed the person hit was then taken to the hospital. His or her condition is currently unknown. I-70 is […]
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 filled downtown Indianapolis to enjoy the AES 500 Festival Parade. The annual parade returned after a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade theme was "Back to Traditions. Racing Forward." “It’s hard to imagine it’s been three years since...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville arrested two cousins after a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood just south of the city’s downtown. Anthony Sanchez, 23, and Jesus Sanchez, 42, were booked in to the Hamilton County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Anthony Sanchez is also facing […]
SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again. Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day. The following items...
Long holiday weekend open soggy but better weather is arriving soon. We really faired well at the track today for Carb Day and the opening of Race Weekend in Indianapolis. Look at the spread in rainfall totals Friday just before 4:30 pm! In a span of under 15 miles, rainfall ranges from little to no rainfall at IMS to drenching 1″ totals east. That slow low, is on the go! That churning low overhead is behind the three days of rain. It departs east tonight into Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s west side after one person was shot and injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. in the near the intersection of 10th Street and Country Club Road. Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one victim suffering […]
UPDATE — IMPD says both girls have been located. Detectives are appreciative to members of the community for their assistance in helping locate them. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings. According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual […]
UPDATE — The Silver Alert issued on Asa Watts has been cancelled as of May 29th, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911. COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus PD are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Asa Watts. Watts is...
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.
