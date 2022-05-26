ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Tunable quantum traps for excitons

By ETH Zurich
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at ETH Zurich have succeeded for the first time in trapping excitons—quasiparticles consisting of negatively charged electrons and positively charged holes—in a semiconductor material using controllable electric fields. The new technique is important for creating single photon sources as well as for basic research. In semiconductor...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researcher describes how extraterrestrial civilizations could colonize the galaxy even if they don't have starships

Astronomers have searched for extraterrestrial civilizations in planetary systems for sixty years, to no avail. In the paper published by International Journal of Astrobiology, Cambridge University Press, and titled "Migrating extraterrestrial civilizations and interstellar colonization: Implications for SETI and SETA," Irina K. Romanovskaya proposes that the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) may have more chances to become successful when including the search for migrating extraterrestrial civilizations.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Information#Quantum State#Exciton#Eth Zurich#The Physics Department
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists can now grow wood in a lab without cutting a single tree

The irony of the world is that almost every ‘save the forests’ meeting and conference happens inside a well-furnished room that is decorated with furniture made by cutting trees. The market for wood-derived products stood at $631 billion in 2021, and despite all the efforts that environmentalists have been putting in to prevent deforestation activities, it is expected to cross the mark of $900 billion by 2026. So have we already lost the fight to save our forests?
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

First Pompeiian human genome sequenced

The first successfully sequenced human genome from an individual who died in Pompeii, Italy, after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE is presented this week in a study published in Scientific Reports. Prior to this, only short stretches of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains had been sequenced.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting and quantifying entanglement on near-term quantum devices

Quantum entanglement is a key resource in quantum technology, and its quantification is a vital task in the current noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era. This paper combines hybrid quantum-classical computation and quasi-probability decomposition to propose two variational quantum algorithms, called variational entanglement detection (VED) and variational logarithmic negativity estimation (VLNE), for detecting and quantifying entanglement on near-term quantum devices, respectively. VED makes use of the positive map criterion and works as follows. Firstly, it decomposes a positive map into a combination of quantum operations implementable on near-term quantum devices. It then variationally estimates the minimal eigenvalue of the final state, obtained by executing these implementable operations on the target state and averaging the output states. Deterministic and probabilistic methods are proposed to compute the average. At last, it asserts that the target state is entangled if the optimized minimal eigenvalue is negative. VLNE builds upon a linear decomposition of the transpose map into Pauli terms and the recently proposed trace distance estimation algorithm. It variationally estimates the well-known logarithmic negativity entanglement measure and could be applied to quantify entanglement on near-term quantum devices. Experimental and numerical results on the Bell state, isotropic states, and Breuer states show the validity of the proposed entanglement detection and quantification methods.
COMPUTERS
Universe Today

A new Quantum Technique Could Enable Telescopes the Size of Planet Earth

There’s a revolution underway in astronomy. In fact, you might say there are several. In the past ten years, exoplanet studies have advanced considerably, gravitational wave astronomy has emerged as a new field, and the first images of supermassive black holes (SMBHs) have been captured. A related field, interferometry, has also advanced incredibly thanks to highly-sensitive instruments and the ability to share and combine data from observatories worldwide. In particular, the science of very-long baseline interferometry (VLBI) is opening entirely new realms of possibility.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Found a Way to Simulate The Beginnings of Fast Radio Bursts

Fast radio bursts are one of the biggest cosmic mysteries of our time. They're extremely powerful but extremely brief explosions of electromagnetic radiation in radio wavelengths, discharging in milliseconds as much energy as 500 million Suns. For years, scientists puzzled over what could be causing these brief outbursts, detected in galaxies millions to billions of light-years away. Then, in April 2020, we got a really strong lead: a brief, powerful flash of radio waves from something inside the Milky Way – a magnetar. This suggests that at least some fast radio bursts are produced by these extremely magnetized dead stars. Now, physicists...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Weird Quantum State of Matter Observed for the First Time

Physicist Andrea Bianchi has observed the “quantum spin liquid” state in a magnetic material created in his lab. It’s not every day that someone discovered a new state of matter in quantum physics, the scientific field devoted to describing the behavior of atomic and subatomic particles in order to understand their properties.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Hubble looks at a face-on grand spiral

This image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope features the Grand Design Spiral, NGC 3631, located some 53 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Ursa Major. The "arms" of grand design spirals appear to wind around and into the galaxy's nucleus. Close inspection of NGC 3631's grand spiral...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Webb Space Telescope To Provide Details of Two Intriguing “Super-Earths” in the Milky Way

Astronomers will train Webb’s high-precision spectrographs on two intriguing rocky exoplanets. Imagine if Earth were much, much closer to the Sun. So close that an entire year would only last a few hours. So close that gravity has locked one hemisphere in permanent searing daylight and the other in eternal darkness. So close that the oceans boil away, rocks begin to melt, and the clouds rain lava.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A 'beyond-quantum' equivalence principle for superposition and entanglement

The physics of the microrealm involves two famous and bizarre concepts: The first is that prior to observation, it is impossible to know with certainty the outcome of a measurement on a particle; rather the particle exists in a "superposition" encompassing multiple mutually exclusive states. So a particle can be in two or more places at the same time, and you can only calculate the probability of finding it in a certain location when you look. The second involves "entanglement," the spooky link that can unite two objects, no matter how far they are separated. Both superposition and entanglement are described mathematically by quantum theory. But many physicists believe that the ultimate theory of reality may lie beyond quantum theory. Now, a team of physicists and mathematicians has discovered a new connection between these two weird properties that does not assume that quantum theory is correct. Their study appears in Physical Review Letters.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Hubble captures a peculiar pair of spiral galaxies

This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of IC 4271, also known as Arp 40, is a curious pair of spiral galaxies some 800 million light-years away. The smaller galaxy is superimposed on the larger one, which is a type of active galaxy called a Seyfert galaxy. Seyfert galaxies are...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A new universal method can solve quantum problems crucial to future computing

Quantum computers are advanced machines capable of performing complex tasks and calculations by employing the laws of quantum mechanics. They have applications in research related to artificial intelligence, drug manufacturing, climate change, cybersecurity, and various other fields. A study recently published in the journal Nature reveals a set of computational operations that could make quantum computers more accurate than ever.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

How plate tectonics, mountains and deep-sea sediments have maintained Earth's 'Goldilocks' climate

For hundreds of millions of years, Earth's climate has warmed and cooled with natural fluctuations in the level of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere. Over the past century, humans have pushed CO₂ levels to their highest in 2 million years—overtaking natural emissions—mostly by burning fossil fuels, causing ongoing global warming that may make parts of the globe uninhabitable.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy