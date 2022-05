Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid was delayed amid chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France.France’s national stadium stepped in to host the showpiece after St Petersburg was stripped of the final in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.This is the third time that the Stade de France has hosted the Champions League final but there seemed a distinct lack of organisation around this occasion.Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes. #UCLfinal— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022There were shambolic scenes outside the ground in the hours before the match and the stadium announcer confirmed at 8.46pm...

