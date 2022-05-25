Buffalo Beer Buzz: BriarBrothers Opening, New Releases at Big Ditch, Thin Man x KCBC Lager Appreciation Day, Rhythm & Brews, Eli Fish’s Heaviest Days of Maple, Schreiber Brewing Tours, Pints in the Park 2022

Jean C. Nugent was born in Buffalo, NY on Nov 5,1927 to Lawrence (Mike) Culligan and Lillian Briggs. The eldest of four children, brothers Robert, Jim and sister Joyce. She grew up in Ithaca, NY near the beautiful finger lakes region of upstate. During her elementary school years she was responsible for the care of her younger siblings most days. She learned early in life to be a caring and compassionate giver which carried through her 94 years of life. It’s a testament as to why she was such a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother for so many.

RYE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO