ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Beer Buzz: BriarBrothers Opening, New Releases at Big Ditch, Thin Man x KCBC Lager Appreciation Day, Rhythm & Brews, Eli Fish’s Heaviest Days of Maple, Schreiber Brewing Tours, Pints in the Park 2022

By Brian Patrick
buffalobeerleague.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBriarBrothers Brewing to Open June 25 at Silos at Elks Street. BriarBrothers Brewing, the brainchild of homebrewers Joel and Dylan Betti, will officially open their taproom at the Silos at Elks Street on June 12 (12pm). The House of Munch food truck will serve food starting at 3pm and The Crew...

buffalobeerleague.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

A 6,000+ Calorie Food Platter in Buffalo, New York?

Grill. Eat. Repeat. This is the mantra for everyone who takes this weekend seriously. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial “kickoff” to summer, and one of its most beloved traditions is stuffing our faces until we feel like we’re going to explode. It's the best. Hofbrauhäus Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 ‘Thursday & Main’ Concert Series

One of downtown’s most anticipated live music series is kicking off on June 9 (5pm-8pm). Thursday & Main – the Buffalo Place-produced free outdoor summer series at Fountain Plaza will be exceptionally terrific this year, not only because of the band line-up, but also because Flint Kitchen + Bar is now open.
BUFFALO, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

State Blue Catfish Record Stands for Seven Weeks as Massive Trophy Catch Made in Kanawha River

Anglers continue to catch numerous trophy blue catfish from West Virginia waters, including one angler who caught the new state record for the species. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length. He was fishing from a boat on the lower section (R.C. Byrd Pool) of the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant. The bait used was cut shad.
LANCASTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Erie County, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Erie County, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 27 - May 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The last weekend of May marks the unofficial start to summer for many and there is plenty happening across Western New York. Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park reopens. The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is set to reopen Saturday...
buffalobeerleague.com

One-Eyed Cat Brewing Opening on Memorial Day Weekend in Williamsville

One-Eyed Cat Brewing is finally opening its doors, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Located at 5893 Main Street in Williamsville, the brewery is owned by brewers Patrick Alexanderson and Brian Butler as well as Brandon Farrell, the owner of Buffalo Brew Fab. The search for the right space...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Campbell
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Fun And Exciting Things To Do In Buffalo’s Downtown Area

If you're looking for some cool stuff to do in downtown Buffalo this holiday weekend, look no further. Here are 10 fun things you can do in downtown Buffalo this weekend. The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 12 to 5 pm. The cost is $1 to ride. There are also several displays that tell the story of the Carousel's history.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

The Kenan Center Announces FREE Summer Outdoor Music Series

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Live music-lovers: Is there anything better than an outdoor concert on a beautiful summer night here in Buffalo? Lucky for you, there’s a new way to enjoy live music from talented musicians right here in the community.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Elmwood Park#Falls Park#Food Drink#Beverages#Briarbrothers Opening#Rhythm Brews#The House Of Munch#Big Ditch#Ipa#Kcbc#Thin Man#Pills Mafia#Corduroy Suit
wnypapers.com

Bedell family memorabilia on display at library meeting

The story of the Bedell family, told through memorabilia dating back to the 19th century, was told by Curt Nestark, president of the Grand Island Historical Society, at the annual meeting of the Friends of the Grand Island Memorial Library on May 19. Nestark showed photographs and Ossian Bedell’s diplomatic...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Tonawanda Restaurant is Closing Its Doors

Here in Western New York, we have seen many restaurants and bars come and go over the years. Buffalo is a nostalgic region by heart. We always remember the amazing restaurants and taverns who closed. I remember the Royal Pheasant in the City of Buffalo, near Buffalo State College. They...
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
2 On Your Side

Town of Hamburg to host pride celebration

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Pride announced they will be hosting a pride celebration the weekend of June 10-12 in the village. Planning for the event began months ago. "I’m proud of our town and the work that our community is doing to promote the welcoming environment in Hamburg. We recognize that we are part of a greater fabric in WNY and have taken a lead in the southtowns to take actions toward equity and inclusion," says Hamburg Town Councilmember Karen Hoak.
HAMBURG, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Jean C. Nugent, Age 94

Jean C. Nugent was born in Buffalo, NY on Nov 5,1927 to Lawrence (Mike) Culligan and Lillian Briggs. The eldest of four children, brothers Robert, Jim and sister Joyce. She grew up in Ithaca, NY near the beautiful finger lakes region of upstate. During her elementary school years she was responsible for the care of her younger siblings most days. She learned early in life to be a caring and compassionate giver which carried through her 94 years of life. It’s a testament as to why she was such a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother for so many.
RYE, NY
pawmypets.com

Man Jumped Into Frozen water To Rescue Dog From Sinking In Park

It’s difficult to say what we would do in a life or death circumstance to rescue an animal; those that do deserve the title of ‘hero’. Don Chatten was walking his two dogs in Buffalo, New York City, on a very cold day when a lady suddenly came asked for assistance to find her canine.
2 On Your Side

'Rock the Locks' outdoor concert series coming to Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An outdoor concert series is coming to Lockport this summer. Lockport Main Street announced Tuesday that "Rock the Locks" will be held one Friday every month on Canal Street in downtown Lockport. The free outdoor summer concert series will start in June and will continue through September featuring different musical entertainment each month.
LOCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy