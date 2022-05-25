Buffalo Beer Buzz: BriarBrothers Opening, New Releases at Big Ditch, Thin Man x KCBC Lager Appreciation Day, Rhythm & Brews, Eli Fish’s Heaviest Days of Maple, Schreiber Brewing Tours, Pints in the Park 2022
BriarBrothers Brewing to Open June 25 at Silos at Elks Street. BriarBrothers Brewing, the brainchild of homebrewers Joel and Dylan Betti, will officially open their taproom at the Silos at Elks Street on June 12 (12pm). The House of Munch food truck will serve food starting at 3pm and The Crew...buffalobeerleague.com
