Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers is continuing a push to get on the August ballot, despite the county clerk determining her ineligible. In a new lawsuit, Conyers is challenging Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett's decision to block the disgraced councilmember from appearing on the ballot for the seat of county executive. The decision was based on a state law that bars public officeholders convicted of a felony with a breach of public trust from holding office at the state and local levels for 20 years.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO