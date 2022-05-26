Suspect Identified, Arrested In Stillwater Stabbing Incident

The suspect in a Stillwater stabbing Wednesday has been identified by authorities.

The Stillwater Police Department responded to a stabbing incident around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of S. Burdick.

Witnesses of the incident provided responding officers with a description of the suspect, which led them to locate the individual shortly afterward.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Kevin Dalton, was then arrested and placed into the Stillwater Police Department jail.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center and later taken to OU Medical Center for injuries sustained from the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation, according to authorities.