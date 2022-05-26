KC woman dead, three others injured in Henry County crash

DEEPWATER, Mo. — A Kansas City woman is dead and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to crash report at about 1:15 p.m., a 2021 Dodge Ram with four people inside lost control on wet pavement and overturned while heading north on MO 13 Highway, just south of MO 52 Highway.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle. Simone Johnson, a 21-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear at this time whether Johnson was one of the people ejected. The report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The three other people in the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.’

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this is the 21st crash fatality of the year.

