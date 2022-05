Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.

