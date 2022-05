Ronald Acuna Jr. has some sort of bizarre enmity with the Miami Marlins, and it manifested itself again Saturday. Acuna has an extensive history of being hit by pitches against the Marlins on a confusingly frequent basis. On Saturday, Acuna was hit by a Sandy Alcantara pitch, marking the seventh time the Marlins have hit Acuna in 274 plate appearances. No other NL East foe has hit Acuna more than three times.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO