Update: This story has been updated to reflect that the Quest 2 has always required a Facebook login. Original story: Last October, Meta promised to allow users of the Quest 2 VR headset to login to the device using an account that's not their personal Facebook account (opens in new tab). We're still awaiting this change today, and a Facebook account is still required on the VR headset's first boot, but a Meta spokesperson tells me this long-awaited change in policy should be coming "soon."

