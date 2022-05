A British businessman living in London has bought two warplanes to help Ukraine’s armed forces in the ongoing war against Russia, it is reported.Multi-millionaire Mohammad Zahoor, who is married to a popular Ukrainian singer, has been involved in mobilising funds and aid and helping to resettle refugees from the country in the UK and other parts of Europe.Mr Zahoor, 66, purchased the aircraft, believed to be jet fighters, after holding talks with Ukrainian officials. His wife, Kamalia, said in an interview with Ukrainian media that her husband was at first reticent about publicising his military assistance, but now “Zahoor has...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO