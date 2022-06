Las Vegas (KSNV) — As we head into a travel weekend, we wanted to highlight a special travel wish that we recently revealed at The Wishing Place. The most important people in 11-year-old Garrett’s life are his family members. When he had the opportunity to receive a wish from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Garrett set his eyes on a family reunion set to take place in Minnesota.

