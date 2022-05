On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with breaking developments in the Race for Senate in Pennsylvania with Dr. Mehmet Oz and with David McCormick with less than one thousand votes separating them in the Republican side of this race. With us first is John J. Kennedy, PhD who is a political science professor from West Chester University. We explore what steps may be ahead as this race is being followed closely across the country.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO