Texas State

Would more security in schools prevent active shooter incidents?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News national security contributor and former Assistant Director for Counterterrorism at the FBI,...

International Business Times

Gunman Kills 15 At Texas Elementary School

An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest...
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Deadliest US school shootings from Columbine to Texas after more than 900 gunfire incidents in 10 years

The US has been rocked by more than 900 incidents involving gunfire on school grounds in the last 10 years, Joe Biden has said. On Tuesday, Texas was hit by the deadliest school shooting for a decade when a teenager opened fire at a primary school, killing at least 21 people including 19 children. Until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, death tolls tended to be in the single digits.Since then, the number of school shootings where 10 or more have been killed has mounted. Here is a look at some of the worst to shake...
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
Frank Figliuzzi
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Deadliest Mass Shootings Since the Columbine Massacre

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 14, 2022, an 18-year old white man armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire at a grocery store parking lot in Buffalo, New York. The rampage, which was live-streamed by the shooter and appears to have been racially motivated, continued inside the store. By the time the gunman surrendered […]
BUFFALO, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

CIA announces 2 agents killed

The Central Intelligence Agency added two new stars to its Memorial Wall at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday, signifying for the first time that two agency officers were killed in the line of duty over the past year. In a press release, the CIA said it...
MILITARY
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

